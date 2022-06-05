Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4775. Gold priced declined yesterday by Rs 35 per gram.

22-carat Gold Price in Indian Cities

Chennai : Rs 47,750

Mumbai : Rs 47,750

Delhi : Rs 47,750

Kolkata : Rs 47,750

Bangalore : Rs 47,750

Hyderabad : Rs 47,750

Kerala : Rs 47,750

Ahmedabad : Rs 47,780

Jaipur : Rs 47,900

Lucknow : Rs 47,900

Patna : Rs 47,800

Chandigarh : Rs 47,900

Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,750