Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained firm in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4775. Gold priced declined yesterday by Rs 35 per gram.
22-carat Gold Price in Indian Cities
Chennai : Rs 47,750
Mumbai : Rs 47,750
Delhi : Rs 47,750
Kolkata : Rs 47,750
Bangalore : Rs 47,750
Hyderabad : Rs 47,750
Kerala : Rs 47,750
Ahmedabad : Rs 47,780
Jaipur : Rs 47,900
Lucknow : Rs 47,900
Patna : Rs 47,800
Chandigarh : Rs 47,900
Bhubaneswar : Rs 47,750
