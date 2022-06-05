India’s crude oil basket price surge again

New Delhi: The crude oil basket price of India is again surging. It has reached at $ 115.17 per barrel in June at an exchange rate of (Rs/$) 77.59. Crude oil price was at $ 109.51 in May and $ 102.97 in April.

Earlier on May 21, the union government had reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and by Rs 6 per litre on diesel. The duty was reduced to combat the rising inflation in the country.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s report, the Indian crude oil basket prices averaged $ 84.67 per barrel in January, $ 94.07 in February and $ 112.87 in March.