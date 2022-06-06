Russian general killed in war in eastern Ukraine

A Russian general was killed in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, according to a Russian official media journalist, adding to Moscow’s long list of high-ranking military losses.

The claim, which was released on the Telegram messaging app by state television reporter Alexander Sladkov, did not specify when or where it occurred.

Russian soldiers have increased their attacks on Sievierodonetsk, a crucial city in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area that Moscow is targeting after failing to capture Kyiv early in the conflict.

Even in times of peace, Russia considers military casualties to be state secrets, and it has not updated its official fatality figures in Ukraine since March 25, when it stated that 1,351 Russian servicemen had been killed since the commencement of the military campaign on February 24.