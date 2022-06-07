Former Punjab minister, Congress leader Sadhu Singh arrested on corruption charge

The Vigilance Bureau has arrested former minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot on charges of corruption. He served in Captain Amarinder Singh’s cabinet as Punjab’s Minister of Forests and Social Welfare.

During his time as Punjab’s Minister of Forests, he is accused of accepting payments in exchange for granting authority to take down trees. Contractors allegedly paid him Rs 500 per tree when trees were taken down to complete development projects.

He’s also accused of masterminding a multi-crore scam using Dalit scholarship schemes.