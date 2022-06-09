Millions of people could hunger as a result of Russia’s embargo of Ukraine’s ports, says Zelenskiy

Millions of people could starve as a result of a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who claims the globe is ‘on the verge of a horrific food crisis.’

Russia has taken control of significant swaths of Ukraine’s coast, halting farm exports and driving up grain prices.

According to Zelenskiy, Ukraine is no longer able to export substantial quantities of wheat, corn, vegetable oil, and other products that helped to ‘stabilise the world market.’

‘If the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues, millions of Ukrainians will starve,’ he declared in a video statement to the TIME100 Gala 2022 in New York, which Ukrainian authorities broadcast on Thursday.

Ukraine and the West accuse Russia of using food supply as a weapon. Russia blames the incident on Ukrainian mines sunk at sea and international sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Kyiv used to export the majority of its exports via seaports, but since Russia’s invasion on February 24, it has been obliged to carry grain by train across Ukraine’s western border or through small Danube river ports.