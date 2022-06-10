Pakistan Police launched investigation into death of politician Aamir Liaquat.

The circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a prominent televangelist-turned-politician in Pakistan on Thursday are being investigated by Pakistani police. Ghulam Nabi Memon, the provincial police chief, said Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 50, was found unconscious at his house in Karachi and was rushed to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

‘Police are trying to convince the family to allow the autopsy, since circumstances surrounding death are not clear,’ Memon told Reuters through WhatsApp. He further stated that he has ordered the Karachi police chief to conduct a post mortem. The family had refused an autopsy and had taken the body to a morgue, according to the rescue service’s information office.

One of Hussain’s employees saw him motionless at his home and summoned the rescue service, the service’s information said.