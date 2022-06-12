Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,680 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4835.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 51,694 per 10 gm, up 689 from the previous session.
Here are the price of gold in major Indian cities:
Chennai : Rs 48,420
Mumbai : Rs 48,350
Delhi : Rs 48,350
Kolkata : Rs 48,350
Bangalore : Rs 48,350
Hyderabad : Rs 48,350
Kerala : Rs 48,350
Ahmedabad : Rs 48,380
Jaipur : Rs 48,500
Lucknow : Rs 48,500
Patna : Rs 48,400
Chandigarh : Rs 48,500
Bhubaneswar : Rs 48,350
