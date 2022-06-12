Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,680 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4835.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 51,694 per 10 gm, up 689 from the previous session.

Here are the price of gold in major Indian cities:

Chennai : Rs 48,420

Mumbai : Rs 48,350

Delhi : Rs 48,350

Kolkata : Rs 48,350

Bangalore : Rs 48,350

Hyderabad : Rs 48,350

Kerala : Rs 48,350

Ahmedabad : Rs 48,380

Jaipur : Rs 48,500

Lucknow : Rs 48,500

Patna : Rs 48,400

Chandigarh : Rs 48,500

Bhubaneswar : Rs 48,350