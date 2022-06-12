Pakistan to face West Indies in 3rd ODI: Possible playing XI

Lahore: Pakistan will face the West Indies team 3rd and final ODI at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan had won the 2nd ODI by 120 runs and is leading the 3-match series by 2-0.

Possible Playing XI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh