Russia claims to have destroyed a Ukrainian arms facility storing Western weapons.

As street battle raged in the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, Russian forces fired cruise missiles at a major store storing US and European armaments in western Ukraine’s Ternopil region, according to Interfax.

According to the governor of the Ternopil district, a rocket attack from the Black Sea on the city of Chortkiv partially destroyed a military complex, injuring 22 persons. There were no weapons stored there, according to a local authority.

Moscow has criticised the US and other countries for supplying Ukraine with weaponry on several occasions. President Vladimir Putin indicated earlier this month that if the West provided Ukraine with longer-range missiles for use in high-precision mobile rocket launchers, Russia would strike new targets.

As Russian soldiers bombard the country’s east with artillery, Ukrainian leaders have reiterated their pleas to Western countries to hurry up the delivery of heavy weapons.

The war for control of the industrialised Donbas region in the east, which includes the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, has centred on Sievierodonetsk. Parts of the city have been razed in some of the most brutal combat since Moscow launched its invasion on February 24.

On Sunday, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai reported that Ukrainian and Russian forces in Sievierodonetsk were still fighting street by street. While Russian forces have gained control of the majority of the city, he claims that Ukrainian military still control an industrial district and a chemical factory where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.