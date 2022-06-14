Gulf country bans outdoor work for 3 months

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced mid-day break for employees working outside. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia announced that the ban on outdoor work will come into force from June 15. The ministry issued the ministerial decision No. (3337) for this.

As per the new order, outdoor work will be banned between 12 noon and 3 p.m. The rule will be in force till September 15. The ministry urged all employers to organize working hours and implement the decision to limit vocational injuries and diseases. It warned that violators will be imposed with fines. The ministry also published the (Procedure manual for health and vocational safety to prevent the dangers of being subject to the sun and heat stress) on its website for employers.

Several other Gulf countries like the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Qatar had earlier issued similar orders banning outdoor work.