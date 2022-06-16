51-year-old brain-dead lady’s organs saves two lives

Two lives were saved because to a timely donation from the family of a 51-year-old female road accident victim. Following a road traffic accident near the Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 9, the victim was rushed to Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, in an extremely severe condition.

Her CT scan revealed a severe head injury with diffuse brain edoema, a life threatening condition in which fluid builds up in the brain. On June 11, the patient was declared brain dead after failing to recover. After that, her family decided to donate her heart and liver to save two patients who required transplants.

At HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, the heart was successfully transplanted, while the liver was successfully transplanted in another patient at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi.

Once a patient is declared brain dead, the hospital can counsel the family on organ donation, according to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). The NOTTO protocol and standards state that the treating hospital must provide all relevant information and receive all necessary clearances prior to an organ donation.