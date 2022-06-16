Oman Air launches flight service to 8 Indian cities

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has announced that it will launch new flight service to 8 Indian cities. The air carrier will operate flights to Kozhikode, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa and Chennai.

The airline will operate 7 flights a week to Kozhikode, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai. Oman Air will operate 3 flights to Goa. Details about the timing and other details of flights have been posted on the Oman Air website.

Oman Air will use its Boeing 737-800 aircrafts for the services to six cities except Mumbai and Kozhikode. Boeing 737-900 will used for the service to Kozhikode and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used in the Mumbai route.