Mangaluru man quits high-paying job to start donkey milk farm.

With 20 donkeys and a Rs 42 lakh investment, a man in Mangaluru quit his high-paying IT job to start a donkey milk farm in Manguluru. According to Srinivas Gowda, ‘I was previously employed in a software firm until 2020. This is one of a kind in India and Karnataka’s first donkey farming and training centre.’

Speaking about the advantages of donkey milk and his farm’s future plans ‘Presently we have 20 donkeys and I have made an investment of around Rs 42 lakhs. We are planning to sell donkey milk, which has a lot of advantages. Our dream is that donkey milk should be available to everyone. Donkey milk is a medicine formula.’

Because of the decline in the number of donkey species, Gowda came up with the idea. People were initially skeptical of the claim of a donkey farm, he added. According to Moneycontrol, ‘The milk will be available in packets and a 30 ml milk packet will cost Rs 150.’ The milk packets, according to Gowda, would be sold in malls, shops, and supermarkets. Gowda also claimed to have received orders worth Rs 17 lakh.