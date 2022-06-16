Oil companies hikes jet fuel price

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country hiked the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The revised price will be in force from today. The price of jet fuel is now at an all-time high in the country.

ATF will now cost Rs 1,41,232.87 per kl in Delhi, Rs1,46,322.23 per kl in Kolkata, Rs 1,40,092.74 per kl in Mumbai and Rs 1,46,215.85 per kl in Chennai. The price of jet fuel have been reduced by Rs 1,564 per kiloliter on June 1.

Also Read: Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announces new Metro link bus service

In April, the price was hiked by 2%. The price was hiked by 3.2% in May 1 and by 5.3% on May 16. Price of jet fuel has touched an all-time high this year. The price was hiked 9 times this year.

Jet fuel make up for almost 40% of the running cost of an airline. So as per reports, the airline companies may increase the flight ticket rate to meet the increase as their profit margins are also likely to be affected.