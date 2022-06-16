DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Oil companies hikes jet fuel price

Jun 16, 2022, 09:24 pm IST

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country hiked the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The revised price will be in force from today. The price of jet fuel is now at an all-time high in the country.

ATF will now cost Rs 1,41,232.87 per kl in Delhi, Rs1,46,322.23 per kl in Kolkata, Rs 1,40,092.74 per kl in Mumbai and Rs 1,46,215.85 per kl in Chennai. The price of jet fuel  have been reduced by Rs 1,564 per kiloliter on June 1.

In April, the price was hiked by 2%. The price was hiked by 3.2% in May 1 and by 5.3% on May 16. Price of jet fuel  has touched an all-time high this year. The price was hiked 9 times this year.

Jet fuel  make up for almost 40% of the running cost of an airline. So as per reports, the airline companies may increase the flight ticket rate to meet the increase as  their profit margins are also likely to be affected.

