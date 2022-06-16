PUBG murder in Lucknow: ‘No remorse, ready to face death penalty for killing mother,’ says teen

In the Lucknow PUBG murder case, where a 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his mother after she stopped him from playing an online game, new and sensational revelations have surfaced. After allegedly shooting his mother with his father’s licenced gun on June 4, the teen was sent to a juvenile prison.

After being sent to a juvenile home, the accused showed no remorse for his actions and has been telling his story to the other minors there. The accused recently told the magistrate of a new development, saying, ‘The maximum punishment is death penalty and I am ready to face it. I killed my mother with a pistol and also partied the entire night with my friends.’

After submitting a first information report (FIR) and adding Section (302) murder to the accused, the 16-year-old was sent to a juvenile home.