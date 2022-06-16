Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announces new Metro link bus service

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a new Metro link bus service. The new service will begin from June 20.

‘F57’ will start from the Jebel Ali Metro Station and head to Bluewaters Island every 30 minutes during peak times. RTA will also improve the timetables of 15 other bus routes in Dubai. These are 12, 20, 21, 24, 53, 84, 91A, F15, F26, F30, F33, F47, J01, J02 and X22.

Route SM1, which starts from the Gold Souq Station and heads to Souk Al Marfa in Deira, will operate from 10am. The last trip from Souk Al Marfa station will depart at 3.27am.