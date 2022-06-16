Schedule of India-Ireland T20I series announced

Dublin: The Ireland Cricket Board announced the schedule of T20I series against India. The 2- match T20I series against India will start on June 26. The first match of the series will be played on June 26 at Malahide, while the second and the final match will be held on June 28.

The Ireland Cricket Board also announced a 14-player squad for the series. Andrew Balbirnie will lead the team.

India last toured Ireland in 2018 for a two-match T20I series and clinched the trophy 2-0. Currently, the Indian team is playing five-match T20I series at home against South Africa.

Ireland Men’s T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker and Craig Young.