Actress says her daughter made her join dating site

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthy revealed that her daughter forced her to join a dating site. She in an interview revealed that her daughter Kaveri registered her name in dating sites and forced her to date men. She revealed that she was in a relationship with a man for a year that nobody knew about and later broke up.

‘My daughter Kaveri put me on a dating site some time back. I promised her that so I said okay. I got so bored and told her bachha (baby) this is not my scene. She registered my name and put my profile, then she insisted that I go on some dates… I told her that I did it for your sake, now I can’t do it and I am fine on my own’, said Suchitra.

Also Read; Coolpad launches new 5G smartphone named ‘Coolpad Cool 20s 5G’: Know the price and specifications

‘I am a single parent so I was very conscious that I did not want something frivolous, because no matter how modern and rebellious I am, but somewhere I am very conservative about certain aspects of my life’. she said in the interview.

Suchitra made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Kilukkampetti’ opposite Jayaram in 1991. She also played the title role in the Tamil film ‘Sivaranjani’. She also acted in several Hindi films including SRK’s ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, ‘Jazbaat’, ‘Aag’, ‘Romeo Akbar Walter, ‘Bhool Bhulaya 2’ and ‘Guilty Minds’.She was married to Bollywood director Shekar Kapur. The couple divorced in 2007 after eight years of marriage. The couple have a daughter Kaveri Kapur who has also now turned actress in the new movie ‘Our Love Story’.

Suchitra also revealed that now she made her daughter understand that she was not for dating and has even removed her profile pictures after men sent her weird messages.