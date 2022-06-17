Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru named as best in India, South Asia

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru announced friday that it had won the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards for Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia. The award was given to Bengaluru airport, codenamed BLR, since a global study of air passengers believed it offered the best customer service, according to a statement.

The survey evaluates consumer experience throughout airport service and key performance factors, from check-in to departures, arrivals, and transfers, and from security and immigration to shopping, according to a statement from Bengaluru airport.

The airport expressed its gratitude for the award on Twitter, thanking passengers for voting for them. The awards ceremony was took place at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in France on June 16. ‘The event is one of the most prestigious quality awards for the airport sector, with CEOs, presidents and senior management from airports across the world in attendance,’ the airport said.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has unveiled international and domestic lounges and provide passengers with a immersive lounge experience.