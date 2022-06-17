Seven Sri Lankan refuges arrives on Indian coast seeking help

Two Sri Lankan families, consisting seven members, came on the Indian coast in the hope of being granted refugee status. Since March 22, 90 people have arrived in India seeking refuge due to the island nation’s economic crisis.

Four of the seven people who arrived on Friday, June 17 are children, while the other three are adults. They arrived in India as a result of the island nation’s economic crisis. The marine police have taken the seven people for further investigation.

The Mandapam refugee camp in Rameshwaram is now host to 83 more people who arrived since March 22. Sri Lankans from Trincomalee, Mannar Yazhpanam, and Vavuniya have so far seeking refuge in India due to the ongoing economic crisis.