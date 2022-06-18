Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slide down marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,120, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4765, lower by Rs 10.

Also Read: Private sector bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates for second time in a week

In the international market, price of spot gold dropped by 0.7% to $1,844.25 per ounce. US gold futures dipped by 0.2 to $1,846.90. Gold prices have fallen about 1.5% in this week among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.6% to $21.79 per ounce, platinum dipped by 0.5% to $945.50 and palladium rose by 0.8% to $1,893.87.