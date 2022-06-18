Equity investors become poorer by Rs 18 lakh crore as market falls

Mumbai: Equity investors in India become poorer by Rs 18.17 lakh crore in the last 6 days. The investors lost this money as the domestic benchmark indices ended lower in six days in a row from June 9 to 17.

The 30-share BSE Sensex has tanked 3,959.86 points or 7.15% in six days of decline. It hit its one-year low of 50,921.22 on Friday. The market capitalization of companies listed on BSE slide down by Rs 18,17,747.13 crore to Rs 2,36,77,816.08 crore during this time.

Titan fall the most among the Sensex firms. It is followed by Wipro, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, L&T and UltraTech Cement. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market. They sold shares worth Rs 3,257.65 crore.