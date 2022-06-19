NATO warns of a prolonged Ukraine war as Russian assaults follow EU boost for Kyiv

The war in Ukraine could last years, according to NATO’s top commander, as Russia escalated its attacks after the European Union recommended that Kyiv become a candidate for membership in the bloc.

According to Germany’s Bild am Sonntag newspaper, Jens Stoltenberg said that supplying advanced weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the likelihood of liberating the country’s eastern region of Donbas from Russian control.

‘We must prepare for the possibility that it will take years. We must not relent in our support for Ukraine ‘The military alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, was quoted as saying.

‘Even if the costs are high, not only for military assistance, but also for rising energy and food prices.’

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister who visited Kyiv on Friday, also mentioned the need to prepare for a long war.

This entailed ensuring that ‘Ukraine receives weapons, equipment, ammunition, and training faster than the invader,’ Johnson wrote in a Sunday Times opinion piece.