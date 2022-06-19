Sale of US drones to Ukraine gets blocked

According to two persons familiar with the situation, the Biden administration’s plan to transfer four large, armable drones to Ukraine has been halted due to concerns that their sophisticated monitoring equipment could slip into hostile hands.

The Pentagon’s Defense Technology Security Administration, which is responsible for keeping high-value technology out of enemy hands, voiced the technical objection to the transaction during a more thorough assessment. Three people said the White House had previously approved the concept, which has been circulating since March.

Reuters originally reported the plan to send Ukraine four MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones capable of carrying Hellfire missiles for battlefield use against Russia in June.

The objection to the drones’ sale originated from fears that the drones’ radar and surveillance equipment could pose a security danger to the US if it fell into Russian hands.

According to the sources, this factor was omitted in the initial analysis but was brought up in talks at the Pentagon late last week.

‘For the transfer of US defence goods to all international partners, technology security reviews are regular procedure. Each case is examined on its own merits. National security concerns are raised with the proper approving authority through the established process ‘Sue Gough, a Pentagon spokeswoman, said