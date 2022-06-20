Delhi Commission for Women questions Indian Bank’s policy of not hiring pregnant women

Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), has written to Indian Bank, asking that it withdraw its new recruitment policy, which bans women who are three months or more pregnant from joining immediately. The DCW took suo moto notice of claims that the Indian Bank had issued new guidelines for staff recruitment.

According to reports, despite having been selected through due process, a new circular issued by the bank prevents women who are more than three months pregnant from joining the service. The Bank has established rules that state that if a woman candidate is three months pregnant, she will be considered ‘temporarily unfit’ and will not be offered immediate employment.

According to DCW, this will cause a delay in their joining and, as a result, they will lose seniority.