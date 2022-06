Dubai: Major retail outlets in Dubai announced a 25-hour sale offering up to 90%. This discount sales offer was announced to mark the 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises.

Also Read: Official launch date of Samsung Galaxy F13 announced

The retail festival will run from July 1 to September 4. Multiple offers and attractions were also announced as part of the sale. A raffle draw with a cash prize of Dh1 million will also be part of the Dubai Summer Surprises