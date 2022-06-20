Gulf country lifts travel restrictions to India, 3 other countries

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia lifted Covid-19 induced travel restrictions imposed on its citizens. Saudi Arabia lifted restrictions for travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam.

Earlier, Saudi authorities imposed a travel ban on its citizens for 16 countries. The list of countries included: Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.