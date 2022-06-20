Patient’s death due to alleged negligence: 2 Doctors suspended in TVM Medical College

Thiruvananthapuram: In a case of alleged negligence and delay in kidney transplant surgery which led to the death of a patient, Health Minister Veena George has taken action against two doctors in Thiruvananthapuram Govt. Medical College. The health minister has ordered to suspend the two doctors who are in charge of urology and nephrology departments in the medical college pending investigation.

Read more: Patient dies in TVM medical college due to alleged negligence, delay in organ transplant; Probe ordered

‘The cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem. A comprehensive investigation will be carried out over the incident’, the minister said. Karakkonam native Suresh who had undergone kidney transplant surgery in the medical college died on Monday morning. It is alleged that he breathed his last due to the delay in the surgery. Meanwhile, a kin of the deceased reported that Suresh died of a cardiac arrest.