Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: The price of yellow metal edged lower sharply in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,960, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4745, lower by Rs 40. Yesterday also price of the precious metal was slide down by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India, gold futures was trading at Rs 50,630.00 per 10 gram, down Rs 130 or 0.26 %. Silver futures was trading at Rs 60,371.00 per kg, down Rs 900 or 1.47%.

In the international market, price of spot gold fell by 0.3% to $1,826.41 per ounce, extending losses to a fourth straight session. US gold futures dropped by 0.6% to $1,827.40.