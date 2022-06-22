US industry group demands ‘urgent’ free trade discussions with Taiwan

The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan stated in its annual policy paper released on Wednesday that the United States should “urgently” begin negotiations with Taiwan on a free trade agreement with the intention of presenting a finished text for approval next year.

As a powerful demonstration of solidarity for the Chinese-claimed island in the face of Beijing’s relentless diplomatic and military pressure, Taiwan has long advocated for such a pact. It claims to be a dependable ally of the United States with whom it shares democratic ideals.

The Biden administration this month omitted Taipei from its Asia-focused economic strategy intended to offset China’s expanding influence, the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, despite the fact that Taiwan enjoys substantial bipartisan backing in the Congress and the Senate.

AmCham Taiwan urged the government to ‘urgently’ begin negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with Taiwan, with a ‘final text presented for passage in 2024,’ according to their statement.