Edible oil prices eased in the Indian markets

New Delhi: The price of edible oil eased in the Indian markets. As per government data, price of edible oils eased across the country since the beginning of this month. Union Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said that the Union government’s timely intervention and the decrease of price in the international markets are the main reason for this.

Last week, edible oil firms Adani Wilmar and Mother Dairy reduced the MRP (maximum retail price) for different varieties of cooking oils by Rs 10-15 per litre.

As per the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average retail prices of groundnut oil (packaged) stood at Rs 188.14 per kg. Mustard oil rates have come down marginally to Rs 180.85 on June 21 from Rs 183.68 per kg on June 1. Vanaspati price is flat at Rs 165 per kg. The price of soya oil is marginally down to Rs 167.67 from Rs 169.65, while rate of sunflower dipped slightly to 189.99 from Rs 193 per kg. Palm oil rate has come down to Rs 152.52 per kg on June 21 from Rs 156.4 per kg on June 1.

The department monitors prices for 22 essential commodities (rice, wheat, atta, gram dal, tur (Arhar) dal, urad dal, moong dal, masur dal, sugar, gur, groundnut oil, mustard oil, vanaspati, sunflower oil, soya oil, palm oil, tea, milk, potato, onion, tomato and salt) based on data collected from 167 market centres spread across the country.