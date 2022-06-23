FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup: Hockey India announces women’s team

New Delhi: The Hockey India has announced the 18-member women’s team for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup. The FIH Hockey World Cup will be held in Netherlands and Spain from 1 July, 2022.

India is included in the Pool B along with England, New Zealand and China. Indian will begin their campaign on 3 July against England. The Indian team will be led by goalkeeper Savita. Deep Grace Ekka is named as the vice captain.

India will play their group stage matches in Amstelveen and if they top the group, they will play the quarter-finals too in Amstelveen. India will then move to Terrassa, Spain, for the semi-finals and the final. The crossover matches for pool B will be played in Spain.

Indian Women’s Team for FIH Women’s World Cup:

Goalkeepers:

1. Savita (C)

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders:

3.Deep Grace Ekka (VC)

4.Gurjit Kaur

5.Nikki Pradhan

6.Udita

Midfielders:

7. Nisha

8. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

9. Monika

10. Neha

11. Jyoti

12. Navjot Kaur

13. Sonika

14. Salima Tete

Forwards:

15. Vandana Katariya

16. Lalremsiami

17. Navneet Kaur

18. Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players:

19. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

20.Sangita Kumari