FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup: Hockey India announces women’s team

New Delhi: The Hockey India has announced the 18-member women’s team for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup. The FIH Hockey World Cup will be held in Netherlands and Spain from 1 July, 2022.
India is included in the Pool B along with England, New Zealand and China. Indian will begin their campaign on 3 July against England. The Indian team will be led by goalkeeper Savita. Deep Grace Ekka is named as the vice captain.
India will play their group stage matches in Amstelveen and if they top the group, they will play the quarter-finals too in Amstelveen. India will then move to Terrassa, Spain, for the semi-finals and the final. The crossover matches for pool B will be played in Spain.
Indian Women’s Team for FIH Women’s World Cup:
Goalkeepers:
1. Savita (C)
2. Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders:
3.Deep Grace Ekka (VC)
4.Gurjit Kaur
5.Nikki Pradhan
6.Udita
Midfielders:
7. Nisha
8. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
9. Monika
10. Neha
11. Jyoti
12. Navjot Kaur
13. Sonika
14. Salima Tete
Forwards:
15. Vandana Katariya
16. Lalremsiami
17. Navneet Kaur
18. Sharmila Devi
Replacement Players:
19. Akshata Abaso Dhekale
20.Sangita Kumari
