Gulf country to ban outdoor work for two-month

Manama: Bahrain will ban outdoor work during the afternoon for two months. The ban will be in force in July and August.

As per the order issued by the Labour ministry, working outside under direct sunlight will be banned from 12 pm to 4 pm. The ban is announced to protect workers and ensure their safety from heat stress, sunstroke and various summer diseases, and to reduce occupational accidents during the hottest months of the year.

Earlier the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait had issued similar orders.