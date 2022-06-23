Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship: Indian women’s team wins title

Bishkek: In wrestling, Indian women’s team has won Under-17 Asian Championship title with a total of 8 gold at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

India lifted the title with a total of 235 points from 8 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. Japan is in the second place with 143 points and Mongolia finished third with 138 points.

Also Read: FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup: Hockey India announces women’s team

Indian women including Ritika won gold in 43 kilogram, Ahilaya Shinde got gold in 49 kilogram, Siksha lifted gold medal in 57 kilogram, Priya received gold in 73 kilogram while Pulkit secured a Silver medal in 65 kilogram.

In Free Style events, Parwinder Singh won Gold in 80 kilogram while Narender secured Silver in 71 kilogram.