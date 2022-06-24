Setback to expats: Gulf country nationalises 6 more job sectors

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has decided to implement Saudization in 6 more job sectors. The Ministry of Labour has decided to nationalise jobs in the aviation sector, spectacle related jobs, vehicle periodic inspection (FAHs) jobs, postal service jobs, parcel service jobs, customer service jobs and jobs in the seven categories of sales outlets. The government to aims to create more than 33,000 jobs for the Saudi Arabian nationals. The decision applies to all private companies that employ five or more employees.

The jobs include assistant pilots, air traffic controllers, air transporters, flight pilots and air hostesses, Medical Optics Technician, Physical Laboratory Technician, Light and Optics and Optical Technician, Site Manager, Assistant Manager, Quality Manager, Financial Supervisor, Site Supervisor, Trackhead, Inspection Technician, Inspection Assistant Technician, Maintenance Technician, Information Technician and Data Entry at the Vehicle Periodical Test Center.

Saudization, officially known as Saudi nationalisation scheme, or Nitaqat system in Arabic, is the policy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was implemented by its Ministry of Labor, whereby Saudi companies and enterprises are required to fill up their workforce with Saudi nationals up to certain levels.

Under the Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia is stepping up efforts to lower unemployment rate for Saudis by pushing for more jobs in the private sector. As per the official data, the Saudis unemployment rate fell to 11.3% in the second quarter from a year ago, reaching the lowest level since the second quarter of 2016.