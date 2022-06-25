Mishael Morgan is the Daytime Emmys’ first Black lead winner.

At the Daytime Emmys on Friday night, Mishael Morgan of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead drama actress, making him the first Black actor to do so.

Morgan has previously been recognised in the area of supporting. On the CBS serial opera, the 35-year-old Trinidad & Tobago native portrays Amanda Sinclair.

Because I am the best at what I do, Morgan stated, ‘I am being acknowledged regardless of the colour of my skin or the validity of my passport.’ ‘Now there are small girls all over the world who are watching another advancement and who know that they can strive to be the greatest at what they do, regardless of their sector, profession, or anything else. Not only can they achieve it, but they will be celebrated.’

For his performance as Eric Forrester on CBS’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ John McCook won the main actor award. The 78-year-old had received four nominations prior to this win.

He exclaimed, ‘I am so happy to get this Emmy, or any Emmy actually.

The ABC programme ‘General Hospital’ received the daytime drama award, marking its 15th win in the genre. It was the fifth prize the Friday show had won.

In her second season of ‘Y&R,’ Morgan. She joined the soap opera in 2013, and continued to do so until 2018. In 2019, she made a comeback as a different persona.

‘Our generation has so much to be extremely proud of. We are shattering glass ceilings everywhere, and I feel incredibly honoured to be a conduit for this moment, she remarked. It’s because everyone out there today demonstrating to the world that we can and will work together to achieve equality and unity.

The ‘General Hospital’ directorial staff won for the third year in a row, along with three of the show’s stars.

Dr. Britt Westbourne’s supporting actress Kelly Thiebaud and Cyrus Renault’s supporting actor Jeff Kober were both picked. As a younger actor in the soap opera, Nicholas Chavez won.

‘Wow!’ said Chavez. ‘A little more than a year ago, I was selling cars in a small Florida beach town. My family has always loved and supported me, but none of us could have imagined I would be standing here.

Thiebaud, who was jubilant, won after just one nomination.

‘I cannot believe this. I am so shocked,’ she said. ‘My brother, when I first started acting, he followed my work and he’s like, ’You’re not that good.? So thank you for giving me something to rub in his face.’

On shows like ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘The Walking Dead,’ Kober is renowned for his considerable work in both film and primetime.

‘Wow, I appreciate how you made me feel at home during the day. Such a journey,” he said. I enjoy doing what we get to do for a living because it’s fun.

The writing team for NBC’s ‘Days of Our Lives’ won.

As an entertainment talk show host, Kelly Clarkson won her third prize in a row. Her show of the same name also received its second consecutive prize for best entertainment talk show. The singer did not go because she is spending the summer with her kids.

As a knowledgeable talk show host, Tamron Hall won her second consecutive prize.

As game show presenter, Steve Harvey from ‘Family Feud’ won.

Game show awards went to ‘Jeopardy’

Executive producer Michael Davies stated that ‘Jeopardy! is a show about facts. ‘Facts are more crucial than ever in light of the current state of the globe. The final location where everyone can agree on the facts is ‘Jeopardy!’

Standing ovation for daytime diva Susan Lucci, who appeared on ‘All My Children’ for the duration of the program’s 41-year network run. She began the segment called ‘In Memoriam,’ which featured a picture of her late spouse Helmet Huber. Helmet Huber passed away in March. How Am I Supposed to Live Without You by Michael Bolton was sung.