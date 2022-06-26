7 killed, 3 injured as goods vehicle falls into stream

Bangalore: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people lost their lives and 3 others were critically injured as a goods vehicle that they were travelling in fell into a stream. The accident took place at Kanabaragi village in Belagavi in Karnataka on early Sunday morning.

The victims were construction workers who were going to Belagavi from Akkatangiyara Hala village in Gokak taluk. The vehicle fell into the ‘Ballari Nala’ as the driver lost control of the vehicle.