India’s Vijay Amritraj honoured with Golden Achievement Award and International Tennis Hall of Fame

London: India’s ace tennis player Vijay Amritraj was hounoured with Golden Achievement Award by the International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Hall of Fame. The ace Indian player was named the 2021 recipient of the Golden Achievement Award. The Golden Achievement Award is presented annually by the International Tennis Hall of Fame and International Tennis Federation.

‘I’m humbled to receive this incredible award from the International Tennis Hall of Fame and the International Tennis Federation for my life’s journey in a sport that I’ve loved all my life. This honor is really something I’m receiving on behalf of every Indian who has supported me over the years. I’ve had the privilege of representing India on the world’s stage in our sport. I hope this is inspiring for more players from India to come out and hit the international stage’, said Vijay Amritraj.

Also Read: Archery World Cup: India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennum and Abhishek Verma win gold medal

Vijay Amritraj was the first Indian player to turn professional on the ATP Tour. He is the highest-ranked ATP singles player from India in ATP history. He was ranked 16 in the ATP list. He won 15 titles during his career. This is the highest titles won by an Asian player.