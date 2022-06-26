UAE police issues new advisory

Dubai: The Umm Al Quwain Police issued an advisory for drivers. Police informed that a new radar has been installed in Umm Al Quwain.

The radar is installed along the emirate’s King Faisal Street in front of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command advised drivers to adhere to speed limits for their own safety and that of others on the road.