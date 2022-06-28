Famous actress- director Ambika Rao passes away

Kochi: Renowned actress and associate director Ambika Rao (58) passed away on Monday night. Ambika, who hailed from Thrissur, suffered from kidney-related ailments and was undergoing treatment for a long time. She was also tested Covid positive.

She was a part of the Malayalam film industry for the past 20 years. She has also worked as an assistant director in several films. Ambika gained popularity through her role in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, as the mother of Baby Mol (Anna Ben) and Simmy (Grace Antony).

She has acted in movies like ‘Meesha Madhavan’, ‘Anuraga Karikin Vellam’, ‘Thamasha’ and Virus.She has also worked as an assistant director for films including ‘Salt and Pepper’, ‘Thommanum Makkalum’, ‘Rajamanikyam’ and ‘Vellinkashatram’.