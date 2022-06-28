High Court overturns woman’s life sentence for killing her two-month-old child.

The Karnataka High Court has ordered the release of an Andhra Pradesh woman who was given a life sentence by a sessions court after allegedly killing her two-month-old kid. On July 22, 2017, Kavitha from Madakasira in the Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge, Madhugiri in the Tumakuru district.

Kavitha and her husband Manjunatha went to a hospital in Koratagere, Tumakuru, Karnataka to receive treatment for their child who had epilepsy and respiratory issues. Kavitha also battled to feed her baby. On August 24, 2016, Manjunatha reported Kavitha to the local police for throwing the baby into the Suvarnamukhi river outside the town. She was found guilty by the trial court in 2017 following the inquiry and trial.

The prosecution used a total of 15 witnesses and 16 documents to get the conviction. But earlier this month, the High Court’s division bench, which was made up of Justices K. Somashekar and Shivashankar Amarannavar, approved the woman’s appeal, overturned the conviction, cleared her of all charges, and also ordered her release.