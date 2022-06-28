Padma Bridge: Longest bridge in Bangladesh to cut Dhaka-Kolkata travel time

The Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project since gaining independence from Pakistan in 1971, was formally unveiled on Saturday by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This would connect India directly to Dhaka by road, rail, and ports, which is predicted to significantly increase the country’s development index.

As per the project director, Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, the design and building of the Padma Bridge were not the exclusive accomplishments of any one individual or group. A lot of individuals have contributed. The New Zealand company AECOM was tasked with creating the design of the bridge. The design work started in 2009 in Hong Kong with the assistance of the Australian ACME International, the Canadian North-West Hydraulic Consultants, and the Bangladeshi ACE Consultants Limited.

The Petrapole-Benapole border connects Bangladesh’s southernmost region to West Bengal’s, and the bus is the most common mode of transportation from India to Bangladesh.

The road journey from the Indian border at Benapole to Dhaka would now be 70 km shorter and take 4.30 hours less time. Additionally, it will cut the railway ride between Kolkata and Dhaka in half. The Padma Bridge, which connects Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, China, and India, will also be a crucial part of the trans-Asian highway system.