Ukraine: 16 people killed in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Monday that two Russian missiles hit a packed shopping center in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least 16 people and injuring 59 others. Dmytro Lunin, governor of the central Poltava district, also verified the death toll. ‘The number of casualties is incalculable… It is pointless to look for morality and humanity from Russia ‘,Zelenskiy posted on Telegram.

Lunin reported on Telegram that 21 individuals had been hospitalized and 29 others had received first assistance. According to Reuters, he stated, ‘It’s an act of terrorism against people’. Sergiy Gaiday, governor of Ukraine’s Lugansk region, also stated on Monday that a Russian attack killed eight people in the city of Lysychansk. According to the governor, they were out gathering water when Russian soldiers opened fire on the crowd with Uragan multiple rocket-launchers.

‘Today in Lysychansk, Russians used Uragan multiple rocket-launchers to fire on a throng of people while locals were collecting water from a cistern. Eight individuals have died, and 21 have been hospitalised,’ Gaiday said on Telegram. Russian soldiers have taken control of Severodonetsk and are now focusing their efforts on its twin city, Lysychansk. The military has been attempting to establish total dominance in the Donbas region, and Lysychansk is their next objective.