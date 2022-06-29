Death Threat for actress Swara Bhaskar; Police Launch Investigation

Actress Swara Bhasker got a letter threatening her life, leading Mumbai police to open an inquiry, an official said on Wednesday. He said that the letter was sent to the actor’s Versova home.

Swara Bhasker went to the Versova police station two days ago and filed a case against unidentified people after getting the letter, an official said. He added that the investigation is ongoing and that ‘Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons,’

The letter, which is written in Hindi, states that Veer Savarkar’s insult would not be tolerated by the nation’s youth.