Indian Coast Guard saves five fishermen after their boat capsizes.

The Coast Guard and the merchant ship Alliance worked together to save five fishermen from a capsized fishing boat. A search is being undertaken for a sixth missing fisherman.

Around 42 nautical miles northwest of Kochi, a merchant ship noticed the capsized boat Bigily and notified the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre there. Around the boat, the fishermen were floating. The rapid patrol boat Aryaman was then directed by the Coast Guard to head toward the area.

The fishermen had been struggling for their life in the rough sea since their boat capsized on June 28. The fishermen were saved by a merchant ship, and because it was not possible to transfer them between vessels due to the prevailing dangerous sea conditions, the Coast Guard picked them up by a helicopter and brought them ashore in Kochi.