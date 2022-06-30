Pope implies Russia being aggressive and imperialistic in Ukraine

Pope Francis called the conflict in Ukraine a ‘cruel and senseless act of aggression’ on Thursday, and impliedly accused Russia of ‘armed conquest, expansionism, and imperialism.’

Speaking in front of an Orthodox delegation in Rome, the pope described the fight as one that pits Christians against one another.

Although the majority of the population in both Russia and Ukraine are Orthodox Christians, Ukraine also has a sizable Catholic minority.

The pope added, ‘These days, as our world is rocked by a brutal and senseless war of aggression in which many, many Christians are fighting one another, reconciliation among separated Christians, as a means of contributing to peace amongst peoples in conflict, is a most timely concern.’

In the Great Schism of 1054, the Eastern and Western branches of Christianity split apart.

In addition, the pope informed his Orthodox visitors that they all needed to ‘recognise that violent conquest, expansionism, and imperialism have nothing to do with the kingdom that Jesus declared,’ making a clear allusion to Russia.