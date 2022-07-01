Remembering Princess Diana on her birth anniversary

On July 1, 1961, Princess Diana of Wales was born. Former Lady Diana Frances Spencer was a member of the British royal family and was born in Sandringham, Norfolk. In 1981, she wed Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana, however, divorced in 1996. Prince Henry and Prince William were the couple’s two sons (Harry). Princess Diana was still considered as a member of the royal family after the couple divorced.

Princess Diana’s 61st birthday is on July 1st this year. She was the first Englishwoman to wed a monarchical heir. Princess Diana stood out from the other female royal family members. Unlike all other female members, Princess Diana broke several rules of the monarchy. She was most known for her charitable work.

Here are several times where Princess Diana gravely violated royal protocol:

– Princess Diana promoted strategies for assisting persons with cancer and mental illness and raised awareness of these issues.

Princess Diana, in contrast to other members of the royal family, was a major influence on fashion in the 1980s and 1990s.

– Princess Diana made history when she opted to enrol her oldest child, Prince William, in preschool when he turned three. The first member of the royal family to attend school outside from Buckingham Palace was Prince William.

– Princess Diana chose to break with a long-standing custom of the ceremonial and strict British monarchy by omitting the word “obey” from her wedding vows.

– Princess Diana repeatedly violated royal protocol due to her choice of contemporary clothing. Princess Diana frequently appeared in black, which was regarded as the proper colour for royals to wear at funerals.

– In 1987, Princess Diana inaugurated London’s first HIV/AIDS clinic. She shook the hand of an AIDS patient at this clinic to clear up any misunderstandings.