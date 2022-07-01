Venkaiah Naidu Birthday Special: Fascinating information about India’s Vice President

Venkaiah Naidu is a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and has also served as its national president from 2002 to 2004.

Born in India on July 1, 1949, Venkaiah Naidu is a politician who has served as the Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha since August 11, 2017.

In the Modi Cabinet, he formerly held the positions of Minister of Housing and Urban Property Alleviation, Urban Development, and Information and Broadcasting. He is a well-known BJP leader who previously led the party as its national president from 2002 to 2004.

Let’s examine some fascinating information about our current vice president in honour of his birthday:

1. In Andhra Pradesh, Venkaiah Naidu was born on July 1st, 1949.

2. After completing his education at Zilla Parshad High School in Nellore, he attended V.R. College in Nellore to earn a bachelor’s degree in politics and diplomatic studies.

3. He later graduated from Andhra University College of Law in Visakhapatnam with a bachelor’s degree in law with a concentration in international law.

4. He was chosen to serve as the President of the Andhra University-affiliated colleges’ student union.

5. He gained notoriety for his significant contribution to the 1972 Jai Andhra Movement.

6. He protested the emergency on the streets and was put in jail.

7. Naidu rose to popularity as a political and student leader who promoted the causes of farmers and the advancement of underdeveloped regions.

8. He advanced to become one of the BJP’s most well-liked leaders in Andhra Pradesh.

9. In contrast to the majority of politicians from southern India, Naidu worked hard to learn Hindi and later spoke at public gatherings in northern India.

10. He became India’s 13th Vice-President after winning the vice-presidential election in 2017. Against Gopalkrishna Gandhi of the UPA, who received 244 votes, he received 516 votes.