‘Conscious, deliberate Russian terror’: Zelensky denounces missile strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the missile strikes on Ukraine, which killed at least 21 people and injured scores more in densely populated regions. Zelensky described it as ‘knowing, purposefully targeted Russian terror’. While inhabitants were sleeping on Friday, Serhiivka was jolted by explosions. This occurred just hours after Russian soldiers abandoned Snake Island, a Black Sea garrison.

According to press sources, the missiles struck a nine-story residential complex and a leisure centre in Serhiivka, roughly 80 kilometres south of Odessa. Officials confirmed that two children were killed and six others were wounded. In response, Zelensky said, ‘I emphasise that this is a premeditated, intended Russian terror attack, not a mistake or an unintentional missile hit. Three missiles struck a standard nine-story residential building where no weapons or military equipment were hidden. There were regular folks, citizens, living there ‘.

Strikes in many locations of Russia have increased. Explosions shook the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Saturday (July 2), the mayor claimed, as air raid sirens sounded in the Mykolaiv area. It is next to Odesa, a significant Black Sea port. Oleksandr Senkevych, mayor of Mykolaiv, posted on the Telegram messaging app’ “The city is rife with huge explosions! Continue to stay in shelters!’

More information about the bombings in the Mykolaiv region is unknown, while Russia claimed to have attacked army command posts in the area on Saturday. A recent strike on a retail centre in Kremenchuk’s principal city was denounced as allegations surfaced that at least 19 people perished. Meanwhile, Russia claims to have targeted military targets and denies targeting civilians. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, ‘Russian Armed Forces do not operate with civilian targets’.