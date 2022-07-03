Court sends key accused of Amravati murder case to police custody till July 7

The main accused and the perpetrator in the murder of Umesh Kolhe have been placed in police custody till July 7 by an Amravati district court. Irfan Sheikh, the accused, was taken into custody by Amravati police on Sunday in Nagpur. He is the seventh suspect in the investigation to be taken into custody.

In Amravati, Maharashtra, a 54-year-old chemist was brutally murdered after allegedly backing suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on social media. In a letter to the police, local BJP leaders claimed that Kolhe was murdered in order to ‘take revenge and set an example.’